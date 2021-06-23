Guest columnist: Time to take action on racial equity issues

On America’s First Juneteenth National Freedom Day, Saturday, June 19, 2021, a young African-American man at Juneteenth Frankfort stood at the participant’s microphone and asked, and I paraphrase, “Where’s the action?” Elaborating on his point, the questioner emphasized a frustrating pattern — we hold gatherings, lots of the same folks show up, we agree that racism’s reach grows each minute. And then nothing happens.