Guest columnists: DFI responds to city funding cuts

For over 30 years, Downtown Frankfort Inc. (DFI) has had a good working relationship with the City of Frankfort. However, the current city commission is proposing a $45,000 budget cut for DFI. The proposed cut is almost one-third of the DFI annual operating budget and around a 70% cut of DFI city funding. Other charitable organizations are receiving a more manageable 10% cut. Sustaining a loss of revenue of this magnitude will require DFI to consider drastic cuts.