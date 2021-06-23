Cancel
Congress & Courts

Millions Of Americans Could Be Facing Eviction

NPR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in March, Congress approved nearly $50 billion in aid for people who need rental assistance to avoid eviction. At the same time a federal moratorium on evictions is expected to be extended till the end of the July. That money goes to the states, and then onto counties and...

www.npr.org
POTUSWashington Times

White House scrambling for solutions as eviction moratorium expiration looms

The White House, racing against the clock with just a month left before a pandemic-related moratorium on evictions expires, hosted a virtual meeting Wednesday to hear authorities warn that millions of renters, and the landlords who depend on them, are in dire straits across the country. The meeting comes one...
House RentPLANetizen

$425 Million in Rent Relief Never Reached Those in Need

Millions of renters have spent the pandemic "facing possible eviction despite bold promises by governors to help renters after Congress passed the sweeping CARES Act in March 2020," according to an investigative report by Sarah Kleiner, Taylor Johnston, and Michael Casey for the Center for Public Integrity. The headlining figure...
Homelessktoo.org

Federal eviction moratorium extended through July

The federal moratorium on evictions has been extended through the end of July. That means tenants will have until July 31, instead of June 30, to get their rent payments in order without getting ousted from their housing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention introduced the eviction moratorium last...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden officials scramble to avert August eviction wave

The Biden administration is rushing to avoid millions of evictions during a brutally hot summer with a push to get billions of dollars in rental assistance out to tenants and landlords. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week issued what will likely be the final extension of...
Congress & CourtsForbes

Proposal: Give Every Baby $1,000

Should every baby get $1,000? Senator Cory Booker says “yes.”. Here’s what you need to know. In February, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) reintroduced the American Opportunity Accounts Act. Under this proposed legislation, every American child would get a federally-funded savings account — also called a Baby bond — that will grow each year depending on family income. The goal is to make economic opportunity a birthright for every American and to help close the racial wealth gap.
HomelessWFMZ-TV Online

Moratorium extended as millions nationwide face eviction

The federal eviction moratorium is now extended until the end of July. Local experts say that still doesn't give much relief to the potentially thousands of families in the Lehigh Valley facing possible homelessness in just a matter of weeks. However, there might be relief. "In a given month, we...
House Rentlocalmemphis.com

Landlords frustrated as CDC extends eviction moratorium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we first reported Friday, the CDC extended the eviction moratorium once again until the end of July. If swift action had not been taken, the eviction moratorium would have expired this Wednesday. While this may be a welcome relief for renters who have struggled financially during the pandemic, landlords aren’t so thrilled.
Little Rock, ARKHBS

Renters face uncertain future as federal moratorium on evictions deadline nears

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal moratorium on evictions is set to expire at the end of July, creating uncertainty for many renters in Arkansas. The state has set aside $173 million in federal funds for rental assistance, but so far only about $251,000 of that money has been spent. Advocates say one issue is that some landlords won't take rental assistance payments. A surge in evictions and homelessness is possible once the moratorium ends, but it's unclear what the scale will be. Housing advocates say Arkansas has a shortage of rental homes available to low-income households.
POTUSForbes

Biden Extends Eviction Ban Deadline As Billions In Rent Relief Are Stuck In Limbo

Renters struggling to afford housing due to Covid-related financial and health problems got some reprieve today. The Biden administration pushed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eviction moratorium deadline back one month to July 31 from the current June 30 deadline. The Biden administration acknowledged that the more...
House RentWSJM

Courts Preparing For End Of Eviction Moratorium

From the Associated Press — Federal protections against eviction are set to expire at the end of July and Michigan courts are preparing for an expected wave of landlord requests to kick out tenants who are behind in their rent. It’s still unknown how many struggling tenants might be made homeless by the lifting of the moratorium on evictions that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. But recent census data paints a worrying picture, showing that about 46,000 Michigan residents, including roughly 24,000 in the Detroit area, said they felt they were likely to get evicted within two months. Officials are trying to get the word out that financial and legal assistance is available.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Most Americans want supplemental unemployment checks to end: survey

Most Americans believe the federal government’s $300-a-week sweetener to state unemployment benefits should end immediately, a new survey has found. Fifty-two percent of people believe the benefits should end now, with just 30 percent saying they should continue until their Sept. 6 expiration date and 16 percent saying they should continue indefinitely, according to the survey of 2,600 people, conducted by Momentive and the New York Times on June 16.
Minnesota StateWDIO-TV

Minnesota eviction moratorium could last another year

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A federal freeze on most evictions is scheduled to expire July 31, but elements of Minnesota’s eviction moratorium are expected to remain in place for another year. The federal moratorium was put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last September, while Minnesota’s has...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden to end foreclosure and eviction moratorium on July 31

The Biden administration is ending federal bans on evictions and foreclosures on July 31 as the COVID-19 pandemic fades. The moratoriums prevented landlords from booting deadbeat tenants and contributed to sky-high real estate prices by constricting supply. About 2.3 million homeowners and about 6.2 million renters — or one in...
House RentMotley Fool

National Eviction Ban Extended Until July 31

Renters are now protected against eviction for an extra month. The coronavirus outbreak has been a massive health crisis -- one that could potentially be made worse by a wave of evictions and homelessness. And that's a scenario the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been taking steps to prevent.
House Rentmarketplace.org

Banning evictions for 1 more month could make a big difference

Update (6/24/2021): Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, extended the evictions moratorium from June 30 until July 31. There are multiple reports this week that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will extend the federal moratorium on renter evictions until the end of July. It’s currently set to expire on June 30, and was put in place last year to protect people who couldn’t pay their rent from being exposed to greater COVID risk if they lost their housing. Several states are extending their own eviction bans as well.