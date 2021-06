Article Preview from MLB.com: As we inch closer to the Midsummer Classic, the basic fun fact of this All-Star Game becomes more forefront in the mind: This thing is in Colorado. The Home Run Derby is going to be ridiculous. I have always thought they should at least consider having the Home Run Derby in Denver every year, no matter where the actual game is. This is certainly a bad idea for a variety of reasons, but you can understand the appeal of it.