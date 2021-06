Pache (hamstring) started in center field and went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored Tuesday in Triple-A Gwinnett's 2-1 win over Nashville. Pache was on the bench for a few games after aggravating a hamstring injury, but the setback was apparently only a minor one for the outfielder, given his speedy return to the lineup. Atlanta will likely want to see Pache have some sustained success at the plate with Gwinnett before calling him up to the big club.