Members from Gillespie County 4-H participated at the 75th Texas 4-H Roundup in College Station on June 8-10. The Texas 4-H Roundup, the pinnacle event for all of Texas 4-H, welcomed around 1,300 youths to compete in approximately 50 competitions throughout the week. The contests included both qualifying events, where 4-H members qualified at their county and district contests to compete at the state level, and invitational events.