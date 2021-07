When I was in middle school, I had a crush on a boy named Jack. I went to basketball camp the summer before 7th grade knowing that I was not really an athlete, but that this crush of mine was. I made sure my hot pink Nike mid-calf socks were at the perfect length, my royal blue basketball ball shoes were laced up in a cool way and that there was nothing lodged in my braces. I gained the courage to text him and ask if he wanted to meet up after camp behind the gym. He agreed. We avoided eye contact the entire day leading up to it, dribbling awkwardly around each other during the drills until finally, it was time. Tensions were high. We shared an awkward hug and said we liked each other. Then, it was made official; the word quickly spread around camp that we were now boyfriend and girlfriend.