Hoschton, GA

Jaclyn White

Gwinnett Daily Post
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoschton, GA Jaclyn Weldon White, age 73, of Hoschton, Ga, died June 19th, 2021. Jackie was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee; she was the daughter of John (Jack) and Evelyn Weldon. Jackie became a mother in 1974 to her daughter Caroline. In 1984 she married Carl Dean White Sr. and inherited three more children, Shannon, Dean and Kim. Jackie had seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Jackie was born, raised and lived all her life in the South. She was a police officer for six years and worked as a patrolman and detective. She left police work to take a position as administrator for the Gwinnett County Juvenile Court, a position she held for sixteen years. Once retired, she was able to focus her time on her true passion, writing. Jackie was the author of eleven books and numerous articles which appeared in local and regional magazines. Outside of Jackie's love for her family, she loved music. Jackie spent time writing songs, singing and playing guitar. She was an avid herb gardener and designed and crafted her own line of kiln-fired silver jewelry. She also enjoyed genealogical research. Jackie was known for treasure hunts that she created for her grandchildren. Jackie is preceded in death by her husband Carl, daughter Caroline, father Jack, mother Evelyn, brother John and grandmother Janie. Jackie is survived by her children Shannon McDonald (Ray), Carl Dean White Jr. (Jennifer), Kimberly Ammons; grandchildren Ashley Lindsey (Reza), Tyler Cone, Daniel White, Justin Ammons, Devyn Cone, Madison McDonald and Dylan Ammons; great-granddaughter Nova Lindsey. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Pam, Tena and Visiting Angels for their love and support and for helping to care for Jackie over the last years of her life. Jackie was a very generous person and gave to many local charities and organizations; for this reason, the family asks in lieu of flowers that friends and relatives donate to the Northeast Georgia Humane Society, 845 Ridge Road Gainesville GA, 30501 in her memory. No Oxford commas were used to write this tribute! A celebration of life for Jackie will be announced later. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.

www.gwinnettdailypost.com
