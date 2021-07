Q: I recently applied for a job, after just graduating in May 2021. I was extended a job offer, which I accepted. Now I am being told that there is a problem with my background check. I didn’t realize that they were checking my education. I still owe some money to my undergraduate university. We are arguing about the amount because some of the fees include unpaid parking tickets. Can my college do that? This might mess with my chances to land this job!