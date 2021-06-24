Jackrabbits take opener against division leaders

Kokomo’s Michael Snyder smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Traverse City on Wednesday. It was the 100th homer in Jackrabbits’ history. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

The Kokomo Jackrabbits flashed their power to take an early advantage and that was more than enough support for a pitching staff which put together a lockdown effort on the mound for a 6-2 victory over the Traverse City Pit Spitters on Wednesday in front of 623 fans at Muncipal Stadium.

With the win Kokomo improved to 12-11 and is tied with the Kenosha Kingfish for second place in the Northwoods League’s Great Lakes East Division, 2.5 games behind Traverse City. The Jackrabbits struck first in a four-game homestand against the division leaders.

Michael Snyder got the Jackrabbits moving with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. It was the Jackrabbits’ 100th homer in franchise history. An inning later, Dylan Dennis put the Jackrabbits in command with a three-run homer. Gavin Grant started the rally with a single and Jakob Marsee followed with a double to set the table for Dennis to clear the bases.

Kokomo starting pitcher Nick Rispoli cruised through five shutout innings. He ran into trouble in the sixth, putting the first two runners on with a hit batter and a single before giving way to relief. Those runners scored later in the inning to cut the lead in half, but that was the end of the Pit Spitters’ charge as Kokomo’s bullpen held Traverse City scoreless the last three frames.

Adam Christopher entered in the sixth inning for Rispoli and threw an inning with a hit, no walks, no runs and a strikeout. Roger Thomas threw a perfect seventh with a strikeout. Max McKee threw a scoreless eighth with two walks and a strikeout, and Ryan Beck finished with a perfect ninth.

After Traverse City’s rally in the sixth, Kokomo immediately pushed its lead out to four runs again with a pair of markers in the bottom of the sixth. Martin Vincelli-Simard got the inning rolling with a leadoff double. Two batters later, Chris Santiago plated Vincelli-Simard with a one-out single. Gavin Grant followed with a single to put runners on first and second, and Santiago later scooted home on an error.

Grant led the Kokomo offense with a 2-for-4 night at the plate.

Rispoli (1-1) got the win, throwing five-plus innings with three hits, two walks, two earned runs and five strikeouts.

The Jackrabbits and Pit Spitters play a day-night doubleheader today with the first game starting at 1 p.m. at Municipal Stadium and the second slated for 6:30 p.m. They return to the stadium on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. game.