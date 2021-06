Kyrie Irving wasn’t available. James Harden was clearly struggling as he played through a hamstring injury. The Nets trailed the Bucks by 16 points at halftime. But Brooklyn did have Kevin Durant, and in Tuesday night’s pivotal Game 5, that was enough. The former NBA MVP delivered a historic playoff performance in the Nets’ 114-108 win. He rang up 49 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 16 of 23 from the field, 4 of 9 from 3-point range and 13 of 16 at the free throw line.