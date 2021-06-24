3 arrested after traffic stop
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Three people were arrested on various charges after a traffic stop in Crum, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said Wednesday. The sheriff said Aaron “Aero” Jude was arrested for warrants issued after an investigation of multiple break-ins last year by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, and the Fort Gay Police Department. According to Thompson, Jude is the tenth suspect arrested from the investigation.www.wymt.com