Stonewall, TX

Jammin’ at the Stonewall parade

Fredericksburg Standard
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoving clockwise, starting from top left, Windy Bar Ranch had a chicken-theme during the parade and ‘the chicks of Windy Bar Ranch say eat more beef please!’ Next, a young girl, top right, feeds a horse during the parade. Middle right, another young girl waves to the parade attendees from her seat on a John Deere Tractor. To the left, the 2020 Stonewall Peach Queen and Duchesses finally get to participate in the Peach JAMboree parade. pictured, First Duchess Sophia Mills, far left, Second Duchess Viviana Carreno, Third Duchess Jolie Penry, Fourth Duchess Rachel King and Peach Queen Abigail Schladoer. Above, the float for Stonewall Elementary School had children ‘bubbling with excitement’ about its theme. — Standard Radio Post/ Madalyn Watson.

