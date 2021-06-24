Cancel
Pana, IL

Brent McKinney replaces Jason Storm at Pana after one season as interim head coach

The State Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pana Community Unit School District No. 8 Board of Education approved Brent McKinney as the permanent high school girls basketball coach on Monday. McKinney served as the interim coach during the abbreviated season and led the Panthers to a 14-2 overall record, replacing Jason Storm after seven seasons at the helm. Pana athletic director Adam Haston did not respond to an interview request Wednesday.

