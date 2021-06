Google Pixel 5a date has been shifted to probably July or August that was expected to be out in June 2021. launch that was supposed to be out in June 2021. However, the users might be able to purchase the product after August probably. As per the accidental photo posted by Google, the smartphone is packed with 12.2 MP sensors with an aperture of f/2.2, 16mm focal length that comes with the ultra-wide-angle camera and dual-camera setup with support for Night Sight, HDR+, Portrait Mode and major features of earlier versions.