Raul Ruidiaz scores late as Sounders edge RSL

“It’s a tough game. You come into Seattle and you know they are going to be full of energy. It was the biggest crowd they have had in a while so they were buzzing. It took us a little bit. We knew where the spaces were, but because of their energy it forced us to lose the ball a little bit more than usual, especially in the first half. We really had to get the ball from the center of the park to the wide areas. If we got them to commit over to the wide area, we needed to get it over to the other side. That’s how you move a 3-5-2. First half we weren't very good at that. Second half we got better, you started seeing the ball moving from side to side. When we made the subs we started moving the ball a little more, they brought us some energy and created the PK. We put ourselves in a situation where we could maybe get out of here with a point. The message to the guys was that I saw a lot of commitment, energy and fight out of a united group. Sometimes those games go your way and sometimes they don’t. If we want to continue to grow as a team, we have to leave here with a point. That’s where we want to be. This is the best team in MLS right now and we competed, especially in the second half. We will take some things that we could've done better, like not losing focus in the final phase of the game and we leave here with a point, but that's it. Now we focus on Houston.”