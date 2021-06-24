Cancel
MLS

Raul Ruidiaz scores late as Sounders edge RSL

Birmingham Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaul Ruidiaz scored on a penalty kick in the 88th minute as the Seattle Sounders defeated visiting Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Wednesday night to remain the lone unbeaten team in Major League Soccer. Cristian Roldan also scored for the Sounders (7-0-3, 24 points), who remained a point ahead of...

www.birminghamstar.com
Jimmy Medranda
Cristian Roldan
Will Bruin
Nick Besler
Stefan Frei
Stefan Cleveland
Rubio Rubin
Anderson Julio
#Rsl#Rsl#The Seattle Sounders#Real Salt Lake#Major League Soccer#The New York Red Bulls#Field Level Media
