Butterflies beautify Main Street in Macungie
PRESS PHOTO BY SHARON SCHRANTZ Macungie's Town Beautification Committee recently offered patrons an opportunity to adopt and name a butterfly to flutter above Main Street. The committee unfurled the butterflies June 5. ABOVE: Town Beautification Committee members Mike DeLong, Roseann Schleicher and Buffy Albright work together to hang butterflies June 5. Committee members Jeff and Audrey Erb are not pictured. Additional photos appear on Page A12.www.tnonline.com