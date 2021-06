The latest beta of Play Services was released last night and shows that Google is working on a Search Network on My Device feature called Spots, which Android phones use to track other devices. In this APK Insight post, I decompiled the latest version of the app that Google uploaded to the Play Store. Decompiling these files (called APKs for Android apps) provides a few lines of code that give hints about future features. Google may or may not publish this feature, and Google’s interpretation may be incomplete. However, you can show what it would look like if someone sent you a message right before the end. Keep this in mind and keep reading.