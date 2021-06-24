Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Holt, Loup, Rock, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Garfield; Holt; Loup; Rock; Wheeler The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Rock County in north central Nebraska Loup County in north central Nebraska Garfield County in north central Nebraska Holt County in north central Nebraska Northeastern Custer County in central Nebraska Eastern Blaine County in north central Nebraska Wheeler County in north central Nebraska * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1139 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Newport to 8 miles east of Rose to 8 miles north of Anselmo, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include O`neill, Burwell, Taylor, Brewster, O`Neill, Atkinson, Stuart, Sargent, Ewing, Chambers, Page, Bartlett, Newport, Ericson, Rose, Amelia, Calamus Reservoir State Recreation Area, Inman, Milburn and Emmet. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 115 and 168. Highway 20 between mile markers 261 and 328. Highway 281 between mile markers 132 and 196. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH