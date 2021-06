Battery demand to increase 9- to 10- fold over next decade - Accenture

“The current status of the energy storage industry is much the same as that of the photovoltaic industry ten years ago”, is an opinion expressed by many professionals in energy storage. The reason why the PV industry is taken as a benchmark for the energy storage sector stems from the decline in costs and the speed of expansion over the past decade, which mirrors what is happening in the energy storage field. To achieve the goal of carbon neutrality, energy storage and new energy will need to serve as a combined solution to environmental and economic challenges and there is still some way to go in this regard.