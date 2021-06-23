Cancel
West Newbury, MA

West Newbury looks to affordable housing options

By Jennifer Solis Correspondent
Daily News Of Newburyport
 12 days ago

WEST NEWBURY – Town leaders are considering setting up an affordable housing trust to focus on creating more reasonably priced places for people to live in town. At two recent virtual meetings, both the Select Board and the Planning Board discussed the lack of affordable housing and the difficulty in meeting the state mandate that communities have at least 10% of their housing stock designated as affordable by state standards or risk so-called “unfriendly” Chapter 40B developments.

www.newburyportnews.com
