In the end, I feel it is best if we will keep a large scope of various approaches to photography. We need all the variety of methods and appears that we can get to enable as broad a spread of photograph work as potential. One in every of my regrets concerning the growth of digital photography is exactly that so much of it seems to be the identical. This might be a consequence of extra people with much less expertise in photography who now have simpler access to exhibiting their work on web sites and convincing curators and such to show their work nevertheless it’s still a very regrettable situation for the photo world to fall into.