Video Games

Japanese Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin commercials

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom is ramping up its promotional efforts for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, and recently uploaded a pair of commercials. Both can be seen below. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin launches for Switch on July 9.

Bandai Namco has released the launch trailer and a 30-second Japanese TV commercial for “brain punk” action RPG Scarlet Nexus. Here is an overview of the game, via Bandai Namco:. About. In the far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and...