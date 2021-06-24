Japanese Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin commercials

An adaptation of the Japanese video-game series, Monster Hunter is heavily inspired by video-game structure – hordes of enemies, distinct environments impossibly conjoined to make different levels, a final boss. The outlandish plot is grounded by the inspired pairing of Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa, as director Paul WS Anderson focuses on their greatest strength: their physicality. It’s thrilling to see the film so fully embrace this; their chemistry thrives because of the narrative restriction of a language barrier, leaving the two to mostly communicate through body language. Jovovich moves with action-hero grace, Jaa is nimble and extremely charming, even with minimal dialogue.