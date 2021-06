ALBERTVILLE, Minn. — Entering the Minnesota State High School League Class A track and field championship, Lake City and Zumbrota-Mazeppa had 12 combined chances to etch their names in state history. Lake City’s 4x400 boys’ relay team did just that with an incredible finish to edge past Annandale and win the state title. Although the 4x400 relay team stole the show, the Tigers and Cougars had plenty of other performances to be proud of by the end of the meet.