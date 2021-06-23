Interesting Photo of the Day: Lava Leading Line to Volcano

If you’ve ever been out to Olympic National Park in Washington, you know it’s an incredible place to shoot. But, you’ve probably only visited a small portion of the vast park. Head on over to the Pacific coast region and the scenery is filled with rocky beaches and crashing waves, impressive sea stacks, and vibrant and dramatic skies. Time it right, and you can capture sunsets like you’ve never seen before, like this one shot by Steven Luu at Rialto Beach. You never know what you’re going to get here; the mood of the ocean and sky can change everything: