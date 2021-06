Well, at least fans of NBC's The Blacklist have a ninth season to look forward to…??? We're not sure that's going to be too much of a consolation considering just how much of a game-changer the eighth season finale was. And while the phrase "game-changer" does get used a lot, this is one of those instances where it is 106% appropriate. So with that said, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and meeting you after the spoiler buffer image.