Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin was officially unveiled during Square Enix's E3 2021 presentation, and a demo for the game was released that same day exclusively on the PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, users that tried to download the demo began getting a message that it was corrupted. After nearly two days, the official Stranger of Paradise Twitter account confirmed that the issue has been fixed, so Final Fantasy fans can now download it and try the game for themselves! PS5 users will definitely want to hurry, however, as the demo for the game will only be available through June 24th.