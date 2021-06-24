The Perfect Partner to Tackle Social Drinking this July
Sometimes the best things in life are free. Nothing sounds better than a crisp full-flavoured German Pilsener brewed using traditional methods. But you’d probably call us a liar if we said you could have it all with zero side effects and a third of the calories. Well, now you can. Say goodbye to hangovers and hello to a social life with Holsten 0.0%. We reckon this is the life-changing Pilsener we’ve been searching the esky for and you’ll be thanked ten-fold when designated driver duties come calling, what a legend.manofmany.com