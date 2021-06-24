The Perfect Partner to Tackle Social Drinking this July

The Fourth of July is the perfect opportunity to channel your inner Taylor Swift and be the hostess with the mostest (red lippy required). You're already making a classic flag cake for your BBQ, so you might as well show off your mad bartending skills by layering up a few red, white and blue drinks too. Whether they're cocktails, smoothies or kid-friendly summer mocktails, there's a patriotic layered beverage out there for everyone. Stock up on festive straws and sparklers, because you'll want to dress these drinks up as much as possible. Keep reading for 9 easy and impressive layered drinks that'll make your Fourth of July party a total hit.