Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The Extraordinary Rise and Fall of John McAfee

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was only one John McAfee. The eccentric billionaire software entrepreneur who turned the internet world on its head, crafting a legacy of outrageous antics was found dead in a jail cell in Barcelona on Wednesday. Awaiting extradition to America that would see him face charges of currency evasion, the spectacular run had finally come to a fittingly bizarre end. But while it’s easy to shrug off McAfee’s extraordinary life as a cautionary tale, there’s more to the antivirus king than simply women, adventure and mystery, despite was his Twitter bio reads.

manofmany.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcafee
Person
Hunter S Thompson
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Extradition#The Extraordinary#Guatemala#Twitter#American#Belize#Mexican#Exif#The Libertarian Party#Captial Investments#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
Related
Colorado Statecybersecdn.com

In Memoriam: John McAfee | WeLiveSecurity

What was it like to work for, and be friends with, the larger-than-life technology entrepreneur back when he helped shape the computer security industry?. Editor’s note: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of WeLiveSecurity and ESET. This...
Economycryptocoingossip.com

John McAfee’s suicide reports raise disbelief, spark conspiracy theories

John McAfee’s candle may have burned out, but his legacy will live on. Tributes for the tech savant continue to flow in after his passing. Often a figure of ridicule within the crypto community thanks to his outlandish predictions as well as being a larger-than-life personality, John McAfee has ceased to be in the spotlight of the crypto community. However, following his alleged “suicide” that occurred in a Spanish prison cell on June 23, tributes have been flowing en masse for the tech savant, who was also an early proponent of digital currencies — especially Bitcoin (BTC) and later Monero (XMR).
Public Safetyleedaily.com

John McAfee Commits Suicide In Spanish Jail

Unconventional antivirus programming company originator John MacAfee was discovered dead of suspected suicide in his jail cell in Barcelona, Spain. On Wednesday, soon after that country’s National Court approved his removal to the United States to confront criminal tax avoidance charges, his legal counsellors said. The Spanish paper El Mundo...
Public Safetyuncrazed.com

Antivirus Creator, John McAfee, Discovered Dead In Prison

John McAfee, 75, was discovered dead in his prison cell after his extradition to the US was approved. According to Reuters the justice department in Catalan believes “everything points” to McAfee taking his own life. McAfee evaded US authorities for years and was wanted in several states for tax evasion...
Public Safety22 Words

​John McAfee's Cause of Death Confirmed by Autopsy

The official autopsy report on John McAfee's controversial death is out and the ruling is that the seventy-five-year-old tech mogul took his own life in his prison cell in Barcelona. McAfee repeatedly told the internet that he would not kill himself and many people trusted his words... and some still...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

John McAfee’s family question suicide ruling and call for second autopsy

The death of anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee has been ruled a suicide in a preliminary autopsy, a report by El Pais has claimed.The Spanish newspaper reported that several unnamed sources close to the case said that the medical examination ruled McAfee took his own life before he was found dead in jail on Wednesday.McAfee has been held at the Spanish prison near Barcelona since he was detained last October at Barcelona airport following years on the run from US authorities.The news of McAfee’s death came on the same day that news broke that his extradition to the US had...
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

A Requiem for John David McAfee

John David McAfee is a kaleidoscope. When you look at him, his life, and achievements, you see what you want to see. You remember, only the things you like. There is a part in the movie “Gladiator” where Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris) says to Maximus (Russell Crowe):. “When a man...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Mysterious John McAfee Website Appears for Two Days — Whackd Token Climbs Over 700%

Following the death of the former antivirus tycoon John McAfee, an ERC20 token called whackd (WHACKD) has seen its valuation rise significantly. Three days ago, the Ethereum-based coin was swapping for less than a U.S. penny, but then the token skyrocketed by 733% reaching over $0.07 per unit. Moreover, four days ago, a mysterious website showcasing the whackd token popped up on the internet alluding to McAfee’s alleged “contingency plan” with a countdown timer.
ObituariesThe Guardian

John McAfee obituary

As the inventor of the antivirus software that bears his name, John McAfee, who has died aged 75 after apparently taking his own life in a Spanish prison, turned paranoia into a fortune. He was one of the first successful self-promoting celebrity millionaires whose power and media exposure provide untold influence in the US.
Public Safetybitcoin.com

John McAfee's Hideout Was a Secret Bitcoin Mining Farm

John McAfee was reportedly hiding out in a Spanish “ghost hotel” with a bitcoin mining farm in the basement prior to his arrest. Clues from images and messages the antivirus tycoon posted on social media point to a semi-abandoned hotel owned by a Russian. ‘Ghost Hotel’ With Bitcoin Mining Farm.
John Mcafeenewswars.com

John McAfee’s Widow Says He Was Not Suicidal

John McAfee’s widow says that her husband was not suicidal when she last spoke to him and told her he would call her later that evening. McAfee was found dead on Wednesday hours after a Spanish court ruled that he would be extradited to the U.S., where he faced the rest of his life in jail for tax evasion.
Bitcoinnewpaper24.com

Who was John McAfee? – NEWPAPER24

His identify stays synonymous with antivirus software program to this present day, however John McAfee — who died in a Spanish jail this week — was about as removed from the stereotype of a programmer because it’s attainable to be.An early brush with dying. John McAfee was born on September...
Public Safetythebl.com

John McAfee, was he a victim of the deep state?

John McAfee was found dead in his cell in a Barcelona prison just hours after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States, where he was facing charges of tax evasion and other financial crimes. However, serious questions have been raised about whether the founder of one of...
EconomyPosted by
Distractify

John McAfee Lost Much of His Multi-Million Dollar Fortune Before His Death

The world may be a very different place without John McAfee's antivirus software. The software mogul was recently found dead in his jail cell in Barcelona, and Spanish authorities suggest that all indications point toward death by suicide. John was best known for founding McAfee Associates in 1987 and helping to usher in the future of software. John's huge technological legacy is hampered somewhat by legal problems, which plagued the mogul for decades following his initial success.
Public SafetyNew York Post

John McAfee’s final hours in a Spanish prison revealed

Tech mogul John McAfee spent his final hours alone inside his jail cell in a Spanish prison, distraught over the decision earlier Wednesday to extradite him to the US on tax evasion charges. The 75-year-old antivirus software tycoon had complained to Spanish authorities that he was in poor health and...
Public SafetyFudzilla

John McAfee kills himself in Spanish jail cell

Anti-virus software entrepreneur John McAfee has been found dead in a Barcelona prison cell hours after a Spanish court agreed to extradite him to the US to face tax evasion charges. The Catalan justice department said medics had tried to resuscitate the 75-year-old, but were not successful. It added that...
Public SafetyAntelope Valley Press

Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead

MADRID — John McAfee, the creator of McAfee antivirus software, was found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona in an apparent suicide Wednesday, hours after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States to face tax charges punishable by decades in prison, authorities said. The eccentric cryptocurrency...