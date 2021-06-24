The Extraordinary Rise and Fall of John McAfee

John McAfee’s candle may have burned out, but his legacy will live on. Tributes for the tech savant continue to flow in after his passing. Often a figure of ridicule within the crypto community thanks to his outlandish predictions as well as being a larger-than-life personality, John McAfee has ceased to be in the spotlight of the crypto community. However, following his alleged “suicide” that occurred in a Spanish prison cell on June 23, tributes have been flowing en masse for the tech savant, who was also an early proponent of digital currencies — especially Bitcoin (BTC) and later Monero (XMR).