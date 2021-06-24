The Extraordinary Rise and Fall of John McAfee
There was only one John McAfee. The eccentric billionaire software entrepreneur who turned the internet world on its head, crafting a legacy of outrageous antics was found dead in a jail cell in Barcelona on Wednesday. Awaiting extradition to America that would see him face charges of currency evasion, the spectacular run had finally come to a fittingly bizarre end. But while it’s easy to shrug off McAfee’s extraordinary life as a cautionary tale, there’s more to the antivirus king than simply women, adventure and mystery, despite was his Twitter bio reads.manofmany.com