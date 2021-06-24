Jerry Seinfeld is Turning His Famous Pop-Tart Joke into a Full Netflix Film
Jerry Seinfeld created one of the most successful sitcoms in television history. Focusing on the minutiae of everyday life, it was famously described as “a show about nothing”. Staying on brand, the comedic genius is taking his talents to Netflix, with the announcement that the star will direct and produce Unfrosted, a film he co-wrote with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder, inspired by a joke he told on the stand-up stage about the pivotal invention of pop-tarts.manofmany.com