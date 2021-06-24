Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jerry Seinfeld is Turning His Famous Pop-Tart Joke into a Full Netflix Film

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Seinfeld created one of the most successful sitcoms in television history. Focusing on the minutiae of everyday life, it was famously described as “a show about nothing”. Staying on brand, the comedic genius is taking his talents to Netflix, with the announcement that the star will direct and produce Unfrosted, a film he co-wrote with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder, inspired by a joke he told on the stand-up stage about the pivotal invention of pop-tarts.

manofmany.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spike Feresten
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Film#The New York Times#Dreamworks Animation#Bee Movie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Keanu Reeves Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Month

Who doesn’t like Keanu Reeves? Nobody, that’s who. The Matrix star has long been a mainstay in Hollywood – his career spans across five different decades at this stage – and for good reason: he remains a massive draw for audiences. Case in point, a movie that was both a critical and commercial flop upon its release five years ago has been soaring high on Netflix for the past few weeks. Namely, 2016 legal drama The Whole Truth.
MoviesSea Coast Echo

Jerry Seinfeld to direct and star in Unfrosted

Jerry Seinfeld is set to direct, produce and star in the Netflix comedy 'Unfrosted'. The upcoming film chronicles the invention of the Pop-Tart and was inspired by a joke that the 67-year-old comedian once told on stage. He explained to Deadline: "Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV,...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Jerry Seinfeld Is Making a Movie About the Creation of the Pop Tart

Jerry Seinfeld will produce, direct and star in a new comedy based around the creation of the popular, mass-produced breakfast pastry, the Pop Tart, Variety reports. The film, which will be released on Netflix, boasts the fitting title: Unfrosted. Seinfeld co-wrote the movie with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder. It’s...
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld to Star in Netflix Comedy About Pop-Tarts ‘Unfrosted’. Jerry Seinfeld will tackle a feature comedy about iconic breakfast pastry Pop-Tarts for Netflix. Seinfeld will direct, produce and star in Unfrosted, which is inspired by a bit in his…. Book About Late Actor and Notorious Bad Guy Lawrence Tierney...
MoviesVulture

Jerry Seinfeld to Direct an Extremely High-Concept Movie About How Pop-Tarts Are Kinda Cool

What’s the deal with movies? Seems like Hollywood will adapt any bankable IP it can get its grubby mitts on these days, be it a book, a TV series, or a highly processed foodstuff. Or, in this case, a stand-up bit about a highly processed foodstuff. Deadline reports that Jerry Seinfeld will star in, direct, and co-produce Unfrosted, a comedy film about the invention of the Pop-Tart. He’s already co-written the script, which is based on a riff from a recent stand-up routine that isn’t exactly a joke, per se, but is more of a short ramble about how Pop-Tarts made him happy as a child. (The Corn Pop vibes are deafening.) Netflix won the rights to the project and has committed to starting production next year.
TV & Videosasumetech.com

Netflix: When will Seinfeld be on Netflix?

Seinfeld is coming to Netflix. We know that much! Now, everyone is wondering when Seinfeld will be released on Netflix. With Friends leaving Netflix a few years ago and The Office moving to Peacock late last year, Netflix is lacking an iconic sitcom that fans will watch over and over again, as they did with Friends and The Office. I don’t know if Seinfeld will be that show, but it’s one of the best, most popular, and most successful sitcoms of all time, so it’s the best Netflix can do right now.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Hart’s New Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week

Not many Netflix original movies spend more than a consecutive week at the very top of the most-watched list, so Kevin Hart‘s Fatherhood did very well to maintain first position for as long as it did, even though everybody knew it was destined to be toppled from the summit by The Ice Road, for the sole fact that people love watching Liam Neeson in an action thriller.
Movieshotspotatl.com

Queen Latifah Stars Opposite Adam Sandler In Upcoming Netflix Film ‘Hustle’ [Photos]

Queen Latifah will star opposite Adam Sandler in a new Netflix basketball feature entitled Hustle, which is being directed by Jeremiah Zagar. Sandler will produce the film with the streamer under Happy Madison with Lebron James’ The SpringHill Company and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films. The two were spotted out filming the movie between Camden, New Jersey and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
MoviesDouglas Budget

‘No Sudden Move’: Steven Soderbergh Brings ‘Noir Hollywood Melodrama’ to HBO Max

A band of small-time crooks are drawn into a bigger mess than they ever could have imagined in Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh’s period thriller No Sudden Move. “My intention was to make something that really felt like a noir Hollywood melodrama from the 1950s,” says Soderbergh, who relished the chance to play in the moody style without what he calls the “limitations” of old technology from the era.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

5 best movies on Netflix this weekend: The Ice Road and more

We’ve seen so many good movies on Netflix recently, and there are even more good Netflix movies on the way later this summer!. To help you find a good movie to watch on Netflix this weekend, we picked a few movies that you’ll need to check out. Most of these movies are new, so hopefully, you haven’t seen them. We also tried to keep it diverse and recommend movies across several genres.
New York City, NYthecinemaholic.com

Is Seinfeld Based on a True Story?

‘Seinfeld’ is ubiquitous for being one of the best-written and most widely known comedy shows in television history. The “show about nothing” ran for almost a decade and continues to be highly syndicated for its timeless comedy that refuses to get stale. The four friends living in New York City, led by comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s self-titled character, is the classic sitcom setup.
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
Los Angeles, CA22 Words

Adult Film Star Dakota Skye Found Dead at 27

Adult film star, Dakota Skye, has been found dead aged just 27. Heartbreaking news just in, the legendary adult film star, Dakota Skye, has tragically been found dead at the age of just 27. The 27-year-old was found dead by her husband in Los Angeles, believed to be in a...
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Meghan Markle decided to show her daughter Lilibet

Details of Harry’s upcoming visit to Britain have been revealed. From the moment Meghan Markle became a mother for the second time, her fans are waiting for her to finally share with them the first picture of her baby girl. However, about two weeks have passed since the birth of the Prince and Duchess’s daughter, and Meghan and Harry still have not published her photo on their website. It was believed that little Lilibet, as her parents called her, was not seen by anyone except the parents themselves and the doctors who helped her to be born. However, it turned out that this was not the case.
Moviessnntv.com

25 Major actors who have directed great movies

Barring a few exceptions, Hollywood directors are often only as good as their ability to work with actors. Accordingly, actors themselves may seem particularly suited for the job of director. It’s a transition much easier said than done, however, and one that tends to yield more misses than hits. Indeed, one needs to look no further than “The Jesus Rolls” to grasp that John Turturro is certainly no Coen brothers. Then again, most directors can’t really act, with few even bothering to try.