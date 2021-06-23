Cancel
Fairfax, VA

Get Tips on Environmentally Friendly Gardening at Green Spring Gardens

fairfaxcounty.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscover ways to make your green thumb a bit greener. Green Spring Gardens is hosting two programs in July that focus on environmentally friendly gardening practices. On Saturday, July 10, 2021, enjoy “Eco-Gardening Ideas: Evening Stroll at Green Spring.” Walk through the gardens with curatorial horticulturist Brenda Skarphol to get some eco-friendly and sustainable garden ideas. Learn how to incorporate native plants that will attract more pollinators and wildlife to your garden. Find ways to improve your soil to enhance water retention and manage runoff. This program is designed for participants age 16 to adult. It runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and the cost is $18 per person.

