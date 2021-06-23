The world lost a beloved mother and grandmother, Janalee Gubler Moody of Enterprise Utah, who unexpectedly left this mortal existence on June 18, 2021. Janalee was 67 years old and was born on December 28, 1953 in Soda Springs, Idaho to Jay H. and Evelyn Gubler. She spent much of her younger years living in various places around the country until she found her way to Delta, Utah where she met her eternal companion Spencer Moody. She married Spencer in the Logan Temple on July 28, 1972.