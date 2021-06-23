Spencer Kimball Moody of Enterprise Utah, age 67, unexpectedly returned to his heavenly home with his sweet companion on June 18, 2021. Spencer was born on November 21, 1953 in Delta Utah to Juel Thurmon and Eva Dean Moody, where he spent his youth growing up on the family farm as the 5th of 10 children.He always talked so fondly of the hard work he did growing up on the farm and his love for Delta. Anyone that knew him knew of his incredible work ethic which is something that through example would later be instilled in all of his children.