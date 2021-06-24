What causes the stellar Las Vegas sunsets?

Why does Las Vegas have some pretty amazing sunsets?

We asked Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom and this is what she said.

The colors seen in our sunsets are essentially light scattering off molecules in the atmosphere and we tend to have dust, pollution, and to some extent wildfire smoke, that scatters the light at sunrise and sunset.

Colors in the sky change because different colors have different wavelengths with blue/violet being the shortest and red being the longest.

When the sun is just above the horizon, the light has to travel farther and through more dust, smoke and pollution particles to get to where we see it and the color changes as the distance the light travels increases.

For more information about sunrises and sunsets visit National Weather Service.