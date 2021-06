Miami, Florida – Throughout the 28-year history of the franchise, fans have been blessed with seeing some of the best talents and greatest personalities. It’s time to choose the all-time Marlins lineup. Many enter. Few are chosen. A plethora of players caused us to cry out in joy, pump our fists in triumph, and on many occasions enraged us into wanting to chuck the tv out the window. With so much lore it got me thinking, who would I pick? Using a combination of stats, the eye test, and fond memories I’ve assembled a roster filling out each position with my favorites.