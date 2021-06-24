Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Word on The Street

By Birmingham Times
birminghamtimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe asked Birmingham-area residents, “With the city and state reopenings, Are you still taking health precautions or back to normal?”. LAUREN SHULMAN: “I work in Nashville at Smart City Apartment Locating. Most of the people in our office work from home still, but a couple days out of the week we just randomly come to the office . . . Now that it is opened, it is nice and they also have an outdoor patio outside. . . It’s a really big, shared space, so it’s not confined cubicles or anything like that.”

www.birminghamtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Normal, AL
Birmingham, AL
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Briggs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yakina#J Wings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
POTUSCNN

June 29 coronavirus news

Delta variant now accounts for 26% of coronavirus cases in US, CDC estimates. The Delta variant of coronavirus now accounts for 26% of Covid-19 cases in the US, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. The CDC updated its estimates of which variants are circulating on Tuesday. The...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday amplified her plans to link a bipartisan infrastructure agreement to a second package of Democratic economic priorities, rebuffing an appeal from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to decouple the two bills. In a closed-door meeting with her caucus in the Capitol, Pelosi said...