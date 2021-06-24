Word on The Street

We asked Birmingham-area residents, “With the city and state reopenings, Are you still taking health precautions or back to normal?”. LAUREN SHULMAN: “I work in Nashville at Smart City Apartment Locating. Most of the people in our office work from home still, but a couple days out of the week we just randomly come to the office . . . Now that it is opened, it is nice and they also have an outdoor patio outside. . . It’s a really big, shared space, so it’s not confined cubicles or anything like that.”