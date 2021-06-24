Cancel
The Gig Economy’s Political Reckoning Has Arrived

By Josh Eidelson
Cover picture for the articleAround the globe, it seems like gig work, and gig workers, are everywhere: millions of people deployed, generally for piecemeal tasks, through smartphone apps created by technology startups. Companies such as Uber Technologies Inc. in the U.S. and Deliveroo Plc, based in the U.K., say the arrangement gives workers the freedom to be their own bosses and puts otherwise idle resources to use. A growing number of labor advocates say it’s exploitation in a new wrapper. Courts and legislatures are wrestling with how to fit this phenomenon into existing labor laws, or whether an entirely new approach is needed.

POTUSWashington Post

The post-covid luxury spending boom has begun. It’s already reshaping the economy.

Travel agent Dottie Williford’s phone won’t stop buzzing: Her high-end clients in Raleigh, N.C., are eager to explore the world again. She stayed up until midnight recently to book two $20,000 cabins on a luxury cruise to the Bahamas in July. The high-end cruise ship normally sails the Mediterranean but was brought back to the Bahamas as Americans feel safer traveling closer to home. Tickets sold out by 9 a.m.
InternetPosted by
Vice

The Motherboard Guide to the Gig Economy

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. On its face, the "gig economy" seems like a simple catch-all phrase. It’s often used by a flurry of commentators, regulators, politicians, businesspeople, entrepreneurs, and academics, and it has become a vast and expansive phrase describing anything that vaguely resembles independent contract work―but through an app.
BusinessArgus Observer Online

Guest Opinion: Labor issue as economy reopens not because of high-paid execs

I have made it policy not to write letters to the editor. However, after reading Craig Carter’s column in the June 20 edition of Argus Observer, I felt compelled to present a few facts about unemployment benefits. The $300-per-week federal unemployment bonus granted by Congress is paid to workers already...
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Italy, hosting G20, will call for tougher ‘gig economy’ rules

ROME, June 20 (Reuters) - Italy will call for tougher rules governing ‘gig economy’ workers when it hosts labour ministers of the world’s biggest economies in the Group of 20 next week. Italy's labour minister, Andrea Orlando, said countries should require big companies such as Amazon (AMZN.O) to take responsibility...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

When Employers Are Finally On The Losing Side Of Negotiations

The New York Times ran this headline: “Where Jobless Benefits Were Cut, Jobs Are Still Hard to Fill.”. Given that it focused on Missouri, and the greater St. Louis area in particular, only two weeks after the state cut the federal benefits, the headline is, to be kind, ambitious. And probably not written by the reporter, to be fair, who noted this:
BusinessPosted by
Bisnow

Topsy-Turvy U.S. Jobs Market Losing Utility As Economic Indicator

Despite trillions of dollars of federal stimulus, a largely reopened economy and employers everywhere desperate for new hires, the job market refuses to play along with recovery. Although the monthly jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, scheduled to be published on Friday, is forecast to show an...
Economyncadvertiser.com

There are no 'dead end' jobs in this hot labor market

Improved opportunities for low-wage workers are leading to a rethinking of the acceptability of what some would refer to as "dead end" jobs. The question is: How can the U.S. sustain those gains?. Right now, wages in the fast-food sector are competing with manufacturing. Businesses, which often grouse about labor...
Economymlpp.org

Unemployment Insurance is not to Blame for So-Called Labor Shortage

A version of this column originally appeared in Michigan Advance. We’ve all seen the recent news coverage and memes going around about some businesses’ struggles finding workers right now. A coworker of mine even said one local fast food restaurant was putting mini job applications in with every drive-thru order.
Labor IssuesAmerican Progress

Event Recap: Labor Unions and the Future

Learn more about the four main takeaways from “Labor Unions and the Future,” a book event with David Madland, Mary Kay Henry, and Dorian Warren. At a time when stronger unions are sorely needed, David Madland’s new book Re-Union: How Bold Labor Reforms Can Repair, Revitalize, and Reunite the United States explains how to design a new labor system for today’s economy with enhanced rights for workers, incentives for union membership, and greater sectoral bargaining to complement worksite-level bargaining.
EconomyValueWalk

How To Win The War For Talent In The Gig Economy

Young people crave freedom, flexibility, and work/life integration—all the perks of gig work. Workplace trends expert Rick Grimaldi says if you provide these benefits PLUS a sense of stability and belonging, your company will thrive in the long run. Hoboken, NJ (June 2021)—Since the gig economy exploded on the scene...
U.S. PoliticsBrookings Institution

The critical role of social insurance in the US and policies for reform

In 2021, The Hamilton Project has been doing a deep dive into social insurance in the United States. Our capstone analysis shows that social insurance plays a critical role for workers and families – both in times of crisis, as exhibited by the pandemic and ensuing economic recession, and in normal economic times. The social insurance system also helps buffer the economy when growth falters, supporting consumer purchasing power when income growth is weak.
Income TaxTax Foundation

How the Tax Code Handles Inflation (and How It Doesn’t)

A temporary gas shortage, caused by a hack attack, on much of the East Coast last month and fear of rising inflation have led some people to wonder if the 1970s are back. The Bureau of Economic Analysis report released last week did little to settle this fear, finding that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index rose 3.9 percent since last May, the highest annual increase since August 2008. Fortunately, since the 1970s, the tax code is better structured to account for inflation. In other ways, though, a return of inflation would create tax problems for the real economy.
U.S. Politics19fortyfive.com

Welcome to Hell: Why a U.S.-China War Would Change Human History

Two superpowers eye each other uneasily across the Pacific—one well established after decades of Cold War conflict, the other a rising power eager to reclaim regional hegemony. Fortunately, despite profoundly different political systems, China and the United States are not as intrinsically hostile to each other as were the West and the Soviet Union—in fact, they have a high degree of economic interdependence.
EconomyBusiness Insider

An Amazon driver said she nearly lost her house and had her car repossessed with her kids' Christmas presents inside after an algorithm suddenly fired her

After three years working for Amazon's contractor delivery service, Amazon Flex, 42-year-old Neddra Lira said she was suddenly fired last October. As a result, Lira said, her car was repossessed and she stopped paying her mortgage. When the car was repossessed, it had donated Christmas presents inside for her three children, Lira told Bloomberg.
Pennsylvania StateEllwood City Ledger

Unemployment claims in Pennsylvania increased in last week

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania rose last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased to 44,112 in the week ending June 19, up from 29,589 the week before, the Labor Department said. There were 42,577 new claims in Pennsylvania at the same time last year.