Virat Kohli is expecting a high-quality Test match between the top two sides in the rankings, although he took issue with New Zealand being framed as ‘the nice guys’ of world cricket. I really don’t understand this term that was just used, I don’t think any other team has ‘bad guys’ in their team, said Kohli. When you step across the line, it’s business at the end of the day and you need to deal with it accordingly, he added.