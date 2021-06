Ivy Tech Community College Evansville is planning an enrollment event designed to make it easier for potential and continuing students to get enrolled for fall classes. Enroll ‘N Go, planned for June 23 and 24, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. each day, will allow students to come by campus, where everything they need to do will be located in one area. After signing in, students will be texted when it is time to get started. Advisors, Enrollment Center staff, and program chairs of the college will be on hand to assist students.