Britney Spears Demands An End To 'Abusive' Conservatorship, Wants 'Her Life Back'

 6 days ago

BRITNEY SPEARS faced down a judge in a family court hearing today in LOS ANGELES, saying she wants to end the conservatorship that has governed her life for the last 13 years, calling it “abusive” and denouncing her father, JAMIE SPEARS, for exerting control over her life. “I am traumatized,”...

