Survival of the Fittest Qualifying Match: Bateman (w/Vita VonStarr & Dutch) vs. Bandido. Before calling for the opening bell, the referee ordered Righteous members VonStarr and Dutch to the back. Bandido hit an around-the-world hurricanrana and then drop-kicked Bateman out of the ring. Bandido went to the apron and attempted a kick, but Bateman caught his foot and drove him face-first into the apron. Bateman connected on a knee to the face, rolled Bandido back into the ring and got a two count. Bateman hit a side power slam for a near fall.