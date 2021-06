The fitness industry was heavily impacted by the pandemic in 2020. The once Wellness Intensified generation all of a sudden had other priorities in mind, putting fitness into the backseat. And with gyms closed and the majority in lockdown, young people who wanted to stay active are doing so within their homes. In response, many fitness brands created at-home fitness mobile apps, live streaming, equipment offerings, and more. But while these measures were meant to get them through lockdowns, they have had far more significant impacts on their preferences in the future. This report checks back in with young consumers’ fitness routines now that quarantines are over and vaccines are becoming prevalent and reveals the post-COVID evolution of health and fitness that brands should know about.