‘Brighton 4th’ Review: A Bittersweet Tale of a Father’s Devotion

Even if you’re not the kind of Broadway nerd who would clock the title Schmigadoon as a reference to Lerner and Loewe musical Brigadoon, the new Apple TV+ series’ overture, which takes the iconic “Ooooo-klahoma” refrain and tailors it to a new town, immediately announces the show as a love letter to musicals. But if that description may not appeal to those who gag at the schmaltz that defines the Great White Way, creators Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, the screenwriters behind Despicable Me and The Secret Life of Pets, have built a comedy that understands that reaction, too, layering on self-awareness and even writing in an in-universe musical-theater skeptic (Keegan-Michael Key) to function as an audience surrogate. That is to say, whether watching characters spontaneously burst into song causes you to roll your eyes or to perk up in your seat, it’s hard not to be won over by the new musical comedy. From the candy-colored costumes, to the twee sets, to the incredibly catchy songs, it’s the closest screen equivalent to an all-out, old-school musical in recent memory, even as—like Daniel Fish’s Tony-winning 2019 revival of Oklahoma itself, which exposed the seething underbelly of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s debut—it doesn’t try to hide how contrived and problematic those mid-century artifacts can be. In other words, even if it’s a love letter, that doesn’t mean it’s afraid to uncap its poison pen.