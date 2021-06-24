First Colonial wins first boys soccer state championship in dominant fashion

First Colonial players celebrate after defeating John Lewis 5-0 during Wednesday's Class 5 state final in the Patriots' stadium. Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press

For the first time in program history, First Colonial is second to none.

The Patriots’ boys soccer team shut out visiting John Lewis of Springfield 5-0 to win the Class 5 state championship Wednesday for their first state title.

“Long awaited,” senior midfielder Owen Ruddy said. “It feels amazing. I can’t even put it into words or perspective.”

It’s the first boys soccer state title for a South Hampton Roads school in 11 years (Cox, 2010), and First Colonial did it in dominating fashion.

After watching the girls team win a state championship in penalty kicks, the boys started hot when Ruddy scored on a free kick two minutes into the game.

Ten minutes later, Ruddy struck again with a left-footed strike into the top corner.

“We were moving it way too quick for them,” said Ruddy, an Old Dominion signee. “They couldn’t keep track and I think that was the difference.”

Zach Wagner, Paul Battaglia and Caleb Jones also scored to help First Colonial finish 14-0-1 overall.

“I don’t think it’s really set in to me yet,” Patriots coach Juice Pantophlet said, “but to see the joy in their faces, I feel really happy for the boys.”

The crowning achievement wasn’t without its past obstacles as Pantophlet reflected on previous teams who came up short in state or region tournaments. Numerous boys soccer alumni dotted the crowd to cheer on their successors.

“Those previous teams really set the groundwork for what this team has done,” Pantophlet said. “There’s tons of alumni out here. ... (The 2021 squad wasn’t) just carrying this year’s team. They were carrying all of First Colonial soccer for the past 20 years.”

There wasn’t necessarily a missing attribute that propelled this season’s team to postseason glory, but there is a common thread that guarantees success.

“One hundred percent trust in each other, in our coaches, and in our system and how we play,” senior defender Michael Nopper said. “We have a game plan like we’ve been saying all year: Play our game. We all know what it means and we’ve been sticking to it.”

At the beginning of the season, the expectation was set.

“Owen and I looked at each other,” Nopper said, “and all these other seniors and said, ‘Let’s get it done.’”

