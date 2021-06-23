New Report Alleges John Boyega Walked Off Jeremy Saulnier’s ‘Rebel Ridge’ Mid-Shoot Over Issues With The Script & Accommodations

There are definite reasons why anyone would want to think that John Boyega might be more of a problem than his agent or many others are willing to admit, and a lot of it does stem from his inability to see what his role actually meant to the Star Wars franchise. His departure from Rebel Ridge, one of his most current projects, was so abrupt that one can’t help but think that his agent had to scramble for something to say in order to keep Boyega’s reputation moving forward rather than let the court of public opinion have its day, which it will anyway. The rumors that Boyega wasn’t happy with the script, that he didn’t care for his accommodations, or anything else related to such petty reasons are bound to be what people will say in order to explain this. But what’s dubious about this is that even those who have come to dislike Boyega for his continual, sometimes egotistical outlook are that the explanations given don’t really make sense. Even Boyega isn’t quite that petty as it’s been shown over the last several years.