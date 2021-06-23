Cancel
New Report Alleges John Boyega Walked Off Jeremy Saulnier’s ‘Rebel Ridge’ Mid-Shoot Over Issues With The Script & Accommodations

Earlier this month, it was announced that actor John Boyega was exiting an upcoming Netflix project, “Rebel Ridge,” from filmmaker Jeremy Saulnier (“Green Room“). Actors leaving productions isn’t uncommon, but it’s not terribly normal for a film’s lead to exit during the filming and generally regarded as highly unprofessional in the film industry unless in case of emergency or some majorly untenable or contract-breaking situation.

