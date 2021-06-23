‘Quiet Place’ and ‘Fast’ Were Originals Once: Could a New Franchise Launch from Scratch Now?

F9 and Black Widow will be a big summer box office test between limited theatrical windows and concurrent theatrical and streaming availability. After 24 days in theatrical release, A Quiet Place part II has earned $126 million in domestic earnings. It has also earned $221 million worldwide, meaning it is about quadruple its $61 million budget with plenty more gas left in the can. The film has earned a multiplier of 2.2x its $57 million Fri-Mon debut, already making it leggier than the likes of Fast & Furious 6, Tomorrowland and the three X-Men movies (The Last Stand, Days of Future Past and Apocalypse) which opened over this same weekend. Heck, if it makes it to $148 million, it’ll be leggier than Men in Black III ($179 million from a $69 million debut) and leggier than essentially any big Memorial Day debut in recent memory save for Walt Disney’s Aladdin ($353 million/$116 million in 2019).