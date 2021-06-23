Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Quiet Place’ and ‘Fast’ Were Originals Once: Could a New Franchise Launch from Scratch Now?

By Tom Brueggemann
imdb.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article“F9,” the ninth entry in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, is set up as the latest film tagged as the savior of theaters. It comes on top of “A Quiet Place Part II,” another sequel, which has already done yeoman’s work in showing that a conventional release can find significant success.

www.imdb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast And Furious#Quiet Place#Scratch Now#Marvel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

‘A Quiet Place 2’ Makes The Case For Theatrical Windows

F9 and Black Widow will be a big summer box office test between limited theatrical windows and concurrent theatrical and streaming availability. After 24 days in theatrical release, A Quiet Place part II has earned $126 million in domestic earnings. It has also earned $221 million worldwide, meaning it is about quadruple its $61 million budget with plenty more gas left in the can. The film has earned a multiplier of 2.2x its $57 million Fri-Mon debut, already making it leggier than the likes of Fast & Furious 6, Tomorrowland and the three X-Men movies (The Last Stand, Days of Future Past and Apocalypse) which opened over this same weekend. Heck, if it makes it to $148 million, it’ll be leggier than Men in Black III ($179 million from a $69 million debut) and leggier than essentially any big Memorial Day debut in recent memory save for Walt Disney’s Aladdin ($353 million/$116 million in 2019).
Salt Lake City, UTabc7amarillo.com

Review: 'F9' launches the Fast & Furious franchise into utter absurdity

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — F9: The Fast Saga. Starring: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, John Cena. Rated: PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and language. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Synopsis: Dominic and Letty are pulled from their off-the-grid existence when part...
MoviesNBC News

How the 'Fast & Furious' franchise revved up from zero to $6 billion

During every premiere for a “Fast & Furious” movie, Vin Diesel and Paul Walker used to carve out time for their own private celebratory ritual. The movies' two lead stars reminisced about how far they had come from the low-budget 2001 flick — about undercover cop Brian O'Connor (Walker), who infiltrates an illegal street racing crew led by the enigmatic Dominic Toretto (Diesel) — that developed into one of the unlikeliest box office successes in cinematic history.
MoviesMarconews.com

Review: 'F9' rockets 'Fast and Furious' franchise to a new frontier of ridiculousness

Even for the usually far-fetched "Fast and Furious" franchise, "F9" tests the limits of its ludicrousness – and that's before a Pontiac Fiero rockets into orbit. Space isn't the four-wheeled final frontier but just another garage for the action-packed "Fast" movie series. The ninth installment (★★½ out of four; rated PG-13; in theaters now) is an overloaded mélange of the "Furious" formula, with rampant vehicular mayhem, an extensive origin story (told through flashbacks), a melodramatic dream sequence, random new characters, old personalities returning from the dead, and a lack of respect for any and all rules of physics.
MoviesRichmond.com

Movie review: 'Fast' franchise soars to new heights in 'F9' while also looking to past

What a ride it’s been for the “The Fast and the Furious” franchise. Now spanning 20 years and nine films, this soap opera of motor fuel and melodrama has defied logic, physics and death again and again while weaving an intricate tapestry of a cinematic text that’s filled with callbacks, cameos and a deep-rooted lore that always returns to the intertwining values of family and vintage American muscle cars.
MoviesSFGate

A 'Fast & Furious' Expert and New Fan Reflect on the Franchise's Wildest Rides

The “Fast & Furious” franchise has revved its engine through theaters for the past 20 years, burning rubber on box office records and hitting the NOS on the careers of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and the rest of the “Fast” family. The series’ latest entry, “F9,” drifts into theaters Friday, and longtime fans and newcomers alike will be able to enjoy the adrenaline high of the franchise’s increasingly jaw-dropping thrills.
Movies/Film

‘The Fast and the Furious’ Turns 20 Today – Take a Look Back at the Franchise With New Featurettes

To quote the great street racer Dominic Toretto: “It don’t matter if you win by an inch or a mile: winning’s winning.” And “winning” is exactly what the Fast and Furious franchise has done for two decades. Today marks the twentieth anniversary of 2001’s The Fast and the Furious, the film that launched one of the most unlikely and arguably the most important global franchises in cinematic history, and Universal is celebrating one of its crown jewels with a pair of brand new featurettes. Plus, the original film is heading back to more than 300 theaters for tonight only.
MoviesKankakee Daily Journal

REEL TALK: 'F9' an unecessary addition to 'Fast' franchise

“F9: The Fast Saga” … we will just call “F9” for the sake of time, as this two-hour-and-25-minute film already has stolen enough of my time. The story, if you can call it that, continues to follow the globetrotting characters of the “Fast and Furious” crew as they find themselves sucked into another “mission” by Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell).
Movieswaitsburgtimes.com

At the Liberty: A Quiet Place Part II

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Furious 7 Cements the Fast Franchise as Fantastic

It's been a minute, but now that summer is looming closer (and with that the release of F9 – finally), it's time to round out our "not-so-fast Fast and Furious" re-watch series with the penultimate film: Furious 7. We're suspending our disbelief and putting our "heist logic" to use as we jump back into the latest chapter in the saga of the bald and the beautiful (spoiler: Vin Diesel is both). Speaking of spoilers….there are many, many franchise spoilers within. You have been warned.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Shaft’ 50th Anniversary: A Revised Take on the Hero Would Be Better Than a Black James Bond

As Gordon Parks’ blaxploitation classic “Shaft,” released nationwide on July 2, 1971, celebrates its 50th anniversary, a proper revision of its ethos is overdue. An anachronistic “Shaft” that promotes an outmoded 007 brand of masculine toxicity — an obsession with shiny possessions including cars, clothing, guns, and of course, women, while relishing violence as the most innate means to an end — may not quite cut it anymore.
TV & VideosCNET

Forever Purge, Fast 9, Quiet Place 2 aren't streaming on HBO Max, sorry

HBO Max is streaming new, theatrically released movies at no extra charge the same day each film hits US cinemas all this year. But this weekend's biggest releases -- like The Forever Purge, Boss Baby 2 and Zola -- aren't streaming on HBO Max. And this summer's previous box-office hits like The Fast and the Furious 9 and A Quiet Place Part 2 aren't on Max now either.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Fear Street’: Why Filmmaker Leigh Janiak Fought for Lots of Gore, Especially Her ‘Shocking’ Favorite Kill

[Editor’s note: The following post contains spoilers for “Fear Street Part 1: 1994.”]. Author R.L. Stine’s long-running YA series “Fear Street” might be decidedly PG in its thrills, chills, and kills, but when it came time to transfer his creepy vision to the big screen, things took one hell of an R-rated turn. In filmmaker Leigh Janiak’s Netflix trilogy, the stakes are very real, and so too is the gore level, which unspools via a wide variety of icky, bloody, and just plain scary kills.
Moviesimdb.com

Six Reasons Why ‘Zola,’ a Virtuoso Walk on the Wild Side, Is the Must-See Movie of the Summer (Column)

There are a lot ways to describe “Zola,” the scandalously intoxicating mad-dog erotic-underworld drama with a title that doesn’t tell you much about it. It’s a true story so extravagant it feels like it must have been made up. It’s a mini volcano of sex and violence and danger and deception. It’s a close-to-the-bone portrait of women who work in the sex industry. It’s a youthquake as real as “American Honey.” It’s a piece of pure filmmaking bravura.

Comments / 0

Community Policy