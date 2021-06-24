Cancel
David Crosby’s Announcement of a Robert Zemeckis-Directed Crosby, Stills & Nash Doc Is Walked Back as ‘Premature’

By Chris Willman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, David Crosby declared to Howard Stern’s listeners that filmmaker Robert Zemeckis would be directing a documentary on Crosby, Stills & Nash, making possible use of “10,000 hours” of existing footage as well as fresh interviews. On Wednesday, that announcement got walked back a bit, with word that the tantalizing prospect of a full-on Csn doc is still only under discussion.

Entertainment
Celebrities
94.5 KATS

David Crosby Losing Ability to Play Guitar

David Crosby revealed that tendonitis was robbing him of the ability to play guitar and that he expected to be forced to give up performing in around a year’s time. In a recent interview on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show, the singer-songwriter noted he was comfortable with the fact he was nearing his death but that he planned to continue working on music for as long as he could.
Official Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young Doc In Pre-Production — Or Is It???

David Crosby revealed that an official Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young doc was in the works — only to have his statements walked back by both himself and the proposed director. Crosby appeared on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show and revealed that Robert Zemeckis would be directing the doc, with Nigel Sinclair and Tim Sexton producing the project: “Y'know, they’re gonna do a huge documentary on CSN. 'Gonna be directed by Zemeckis. There’s 10,000 hours of footage, man. (Laughs) No lack of stuff to work with. And we’ll do interviews for it. Y'know, I had a really good talk with the director. Zemeckis is a very, very, very smart guy, and, uh, he understands the situation and the lay of the land quite well. And we’ll see how it all plays out.”
US 103.1

David Crosby on CSNY: ‘I Let All Three of Those Guys Down’

David Crosby has accepted some of the responsibility for the ongoing contentious relationship between himself and his former CSNY bandmates, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Neil Young. “I let all three of those guys down, totally, by becoming a junkie,” Crosby admitted to radio host Howard Stern. “That’s where I...
David Crosby Prematurely Teases CSN Documentary

David Crosby did a wide-ranging interview with Howard Stern yesterday (June 23, 2021) to promote his upcoming studio album, For Free, and the recently released 50th Anniversary edition of CSNY’s Déjà Vu. Stern, as he often does – since he is one of the best interviewers around – got Croz to open up about an array of topics including his relationship with his former bandmates. And at one point, the musician casually mentioned that a Crosby, Stills and Nash documentary is in the works from Academy Award-winning film director Robert Zemeckis.
David Crosby shares Joni Mitchell cover featuring Sarah Jarosz

David Crosby has never been shy about his adoration of former girlfriend Joni Mitchell, calling her “the greatest living singer/songwriter,” and has covered one of her songs for his forthcoming album. “For Free” is from Mitchell’s classic 1970 album Ladies of the Canyon and is also the name of Crosby’s...
David Crosby Talks CSNY, Joni Mitchell, Mortality On ‘Stern’ [Videos/Audio]

David Crosby was the featured guest this week on The Howard Stern Show, where the singer-songwriter was as characteristically open as ever. Among the topics were Crosby’s own mortality and his past relationships with his Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmates as well as Joni Mitchell. On the dour subject...
David Crosby says he let the rest of CSNY down “by becoming a junkie”

David Crosby has said he feels he “let down” Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Neil Young, following his arrest for drug and firearm possession and subsequent jail term. The incident was one of many pieces of drama that has impacted the group, and since their final break-up, the four members of Crosby, Stills, Nash And Young have had a frayed relationship.
Joni Mitchell’s Blue: my favourite song – by James Taylor, Carole King, Graham Nash, David Crosby and more

Joni came along when few women wrote their own songs. They were marginalised and surrounded by men, but she was never defined by that. Her songs are her own story – and she just happens to be a woman. All I Want is incredibly hard to sing because the melodies are all over the place. It’s a pretty song about an idyllic love that unravels. “I am on a lonely road and I am travelling, travelling, travelling.” There was so much sadness around her relationships, but also freedom from them too. As if she’s saying, “I won’t let you destroy or hurt me. I will triumph in the end with my songwriting and my freedom.” I met her four or five years ago at an intimate dinner party, where she held court like a magnificent queen.
David Crosby releases two new tracks from his forthcoming album, For Free

David Crosby has released two new tracks from his forthcoming album For Free: the title track – a cover of Joni Mitchell's track of the same name – and an original titled Rodriguez For A Night. Following the album's debut single River Rise – which arrived last month – Crosby's...
Graham Nash, David Crosby and others talk about their favourite tracks from Joni’s “Blue”

The Guardian have published a piece this morning as Joni Mitchell’s legendary ‘Blue’ album turns 50, and they’ve interviewed “the musicians it inspired – and those who inspired it – [to] tell us which track means the most to them and why.” The piece includes pieces from everyone from David Crosby, James Taylor and Graham Nash to, er, Gary Kemp from Spandau Ballet. Crosby for instance says: “Bob Dylan’s as good a poet as Joni, but nowhere near as good a musician. Paul Simon and James Taylor made some stunners – but for me, Blue is the best singer-songwriter album. Picking a song from it is like choosing between your children. Can you imagine a better song than A Case of You? She was so brilliant as a songwriter, it crushed me. But she gives us all something to strive for.”
David Crosby Shares Why He Sold His Publishing Rights

In an interview on The Howard Stern Show, David Crosby talked about why he decided to sell his music catalogue back in March to Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group. The coronavirus pandemic hit musicians hard and most of them struggled financially especially those who expected to earn from touring. Crosby was one of those who planned to hit the road when the global health crisis temporarily shut down live music.
Hear Crosby cover Joni Mitchell’s For Free

David Crosby has released a cover of Joni Mitchell’s For Free, as well as a new original co-written with his son James Raymond and Donald Fagen. The tracks come ahead of Crosby’s latest album, also called For Free. This is set to be released on 23 July. The cover of the titular Joni Mitchell Classic also features musician Sarah Jarosz.
The Press

‘No Sudden Move’: Steven Soderbergh Brings ‘Noir Hollywood Melodrama’ to HBO Max

A band of small-time crooks are drawn into a bigger mess than they ever could have imagined in Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh’s period thriller No Sudden Move. “My intention was to make something that really felt like a noir Hollywood melodrama from the 1950s,” says Soderbergh, who relished the chance to play in the moody style without what he calls the “limitations” of old technology from the era.
Industry News: Chris Rock, Danny Glover, Jonny Lee Miller and More!

HBO MAX TO ADD FIRST TWO SEASONS OF THE CHRIS ROCK SHOW: HBO Max is making the first two season of The Chris Rock Show available to subscribers starting now. The original show aired on HBO from 1997-2000, and feature sketches, social commentary and celebrity guests, including Prince, George Carlin, Jesse Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Missy Elliott, Salt-N-Pepa plus many others.
Gene Wilder

When Mel Brooks and Gene Wilder Had an Intense Argument Over ‘Young Frankenstein’ Scene. Among their many classic works together, Mel Brooks and Gene Wilder only had a single argument about anything. The iconic filmmaker Brooks, who turned 95 on Monday, did not like a scene that…. HBO Max Adds...
Variety

Halsey Says Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Have Produced Her New Album

Trent Reznor’s and Atticus Ross’ dance card with Hollywood filmmakers was apparently not so full as it looked. Halsey just announced that the recently Oscar- and Emmy-winning duo are the producers of her new album, to be titled “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.”. Halsey made the announcement...