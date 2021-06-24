Cancel
Celebrities

Justin Timberlake Demands Britney Spears' Family "Make This Right" After Explosive Testimony

By The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Timberlake has weighed in on Britney Spears' tell-all testimony, calling on her family to "let her live however she wants to live." The "Gimme More" singer testified during a virtual court hearing on Wednesday, June 23, that she wants her conservatorship to end, 13 years after she was placed under her father's care. In addition to calling the conservatorship "abusive," she said that her father Jamie Spears has been legally granted "way too much control," according to a transcript of her statement published by Variety. "The control he had over someone as powerful as me, as he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000 percent. He loved...

Justin Timberlake
Britney Spears
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

'I Want To End The Conservatorship': Britney Spears Slams Father In Bombshell Court Testimony, Says She's 'Not Happy,' Wishes She Could Sue Her Family

Breaking her silence! Britney Spears spoke for herself for the first time in the tumultuous conservatorship case with her father, Jamie Spears. "I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated," the pop star firmly stated to the judge. "In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home. I'm not willing to go to Westlake and be embarrassed by all these paparazzi."
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Britney Spears was 'on so much medication' during X Factor, claims Louis Walsh

Britney Spears was "on so much medication" while filming as a judge on The X Factor, and was there physically but not mentally, claims Louis Walsh, who worked alongside her. Louis even claimed Britney 39, was so medicated she could barely sit up in her chair, after he judged several episodes on the 2012 series while standing in for Simon Cowell, alongside Britney and Demi Lovato.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears Gives Disappointing Response After Question on Her Return to Performing

Britney Spears addressed fan questions directly on her Instagram account again, this time about whether or not she will be returning to performing any time soon. The pop star has used the social media platform in the past to update her followers on her life, and this new video might not be what they were hoping for. If fans were hoping to see Spears take the stage anytime soon, the "Toxic" singer put that speculation to rest with an antsy video.
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

Justin Timberlake Shared a Photo of His Youngest Son, Phineas, for the First Time

It’s Justin Timberlake’s first Father’s Day as a dad of two, and he celebrated the moment by giving fans their first look at his youngest son, Phineas. Since welcoming Phineas in July 2020, Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, haven’t posted any pictures of the baby. But he appears in a roundup of pictures JT dropped on Instagram, sitting with his older brother, Silas, and Timberlake while Dad plays video games.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Wendy Williams under fire for saying 'death to' Britney Spears' parents after singer's court testimony

Wendy Williams is in hot water after she wished death upon Britney Spears' parents Jamie and Lynne on the heels of the singer's court testimony about her conservatorship. During Thursday's episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," the talk show host waged support for Britney, who told a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Wednesday that her conservators, including her father, have blocked her from removing an IUD, forced her to go to rehab and to take lithium.
Kentwood, LAPosted by
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Lives in an RV After Selling Family Home Amid Fight for Conservatorship: Report

Home sweet home. Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, has a new living situation in Kentwood, Louisiana — and it involves an RV. The 39-year-old Grammy winner’s controversial conservatorship was examined in a New York Times report on Tuesday, June 22, which revealed what Britney’s 68-year-old father is up to ahead of her upcoming court appearance. According to the outlet, Jamie, who is in charge of the “Stronger” singer’s financial estate along with co-conservator Bessemer Trust, has been in Kentwood, where Britney was raised. He hosts crawfish boils, visits the VFW bar and keeps to himself.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
Celebritiesbaltimoregaylife.com

Britney Spears’ girlfriend motivates her to file a lawsuit show

Sam Asgari, a friend of Britney Spears, has been working for weeks to prepare her fully “prepared” for the lawsuit in which she will speak on Wednesday. The singer speaks in court about the guardianship of her father Jamie, who has been in control of her financial and personal decisions since her mental breakdown in 2008. These reports. Sixth page.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Stars support Britney Spears after conservatorship testimony

June 24 (UPI) -- Celebrities are showing their support for Britney Spears following her testimony about her longtime conservatorship. Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Khloe Kardashian and other stars voiced love and support for Spears on social media Wednesday after the 39-year-old singer asked a judge to end her nearly 13-year conservatorship.