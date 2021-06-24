Cancel
Look Back at a Complete Timeline of Britney Spears' Relationship With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's no question that Britney Spears has endured an extensive amount of pain throughout her life, but she continues to have a strong force of support in longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. On Wednesday, June 23, their relationship was in the spotlight amid the court hearing about the 39-year-old pop star's ongoing conservatorship. During her public testimony, Britney explained that she wants to get married and have a baby but claimed her conservators won't allow her to remove her birth control. "I have an [Iud] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," she said. The "Piece of Me" vocalist then added, "I deserve to have...

Sam Asghari
Britney Spears
#Birth Control
Celebrities

Britney Spears 'living each day like it was my last' on luxury getaway with Sam Asghari

Celeb obsessed? Get a daily dose of showbiz gossip direct to your inbox. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
Celebrities
The Independent

Britney Spears' boyfriend reportedly helping 'boost her confidence' for upcoming conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is reportedly offering encouragement and support to the singer prior to her highly anticipated conservatorship hearing this week.According to Page Six, Asghari, 27, is helping Spears “break the ice” with the judge. “Sam has been a huge support for Britney. He helps boost her confidence and assures her that everything will go well,” a source said. “He has been following the #FreeBritney movement online for a while now and always tells Britney how much she’s loved and supported by fans.”The court hearing about Spears’ conservatorship will take place on Wednesday (23 June), during which...
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Here's How Much Britney Spears' Dad Has Made From 'Controlling' Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Celebrities

Britney Spears Gives Disappointing Response After Question on Her Return to Performing

Britney Spears addressed fan questions directly on her Instagram account again, this time about whether or not she will be returning to performing any time soon. The pop star has used the social media platform in the past to update her followers on her life, and this new video might not be what they were hoping for. If fans were hoping to see Spears take the stage anytime soon, the "Toxic" singer put that speculation to rest with an antsy video.
Kentwood, LA
Us Weekly

Britney Spears' Father Jamie Lives in an RV After Selling Family Home Amid Fight for Conservatorship: Report

Home sweet home. Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, has a new living situation in Kentwood, Louisiana — and it involves an RV. The 39-year-old Grammy winner’s controversial conservatorship was examined in a New York Times report on Tuesday, June 22, which revealed what Britney’s 68-year-old father is up to ahead of her upcoming court appearance. According to the outlet, Jamie, who is in charge of the “Stronger” singer’s financial estate along with co-conservator Bessemer Trust, has been in Kentwood, where Britney was raised. He hosts crawfish boils, visits the VFW bar and keeps to himself.
Celebrities
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
Celebrities

Kevin Federline Seems to Change Tune on Britney Spears' Conservatorship

On Wednesday, Britney Spears gave a 23-minute testimony about her experiences in the 13-year conservatorship that she's been in under her father, Jamie Spears. In her speech, Spears detailed the years of abuse, including forced rehab stays, being overmedicated on lithium against her fill, and not being allowed to remove her IUD and start a family with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed," Spears said. "I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes." Spears also admitted that her Instagram persona, where she has repeatedly assured fans that she is fine, is also a facade. "After I’ve told the whole world I’m OK, it’s a lie," she told the court. "I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day." Her testimony is certainly making an impact, so much so that her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, seems to be changing his tune about the conservatorship.
Celebrities

Britney Spears Looking To End 'Abusive' Conservatorship & Sue Dad Jamie Spears

Britney Spears Looking To End ‘Abusive’ Conservatorship & Sue Dad Jamie Spears. Britney Spears is now in court looking to end her “abusive” conservatorship and sue her dad Jamie Spears and other family and team members. The popstar is standing up for her freedom and demanding her years-long conservatorship is terminated so that she can live her life, get married and have another baby without being blocked by her father and the courts.
Celebrities

Britney Spears tells judge: 'I want my life back'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After 13 years of near silence in the conservatorship that controls her life and money, Britney Spears passionately told a judge Wednesday that she wants to end the “abusive” case that has made her feel demoralized and enslaved. Speaking in open court for the first time...
Celebrities

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Tells Judge She Wants Out of Conservatorship: "I'm Traumatized". Britney Spears is angry, depressed and has been lying to her fans about being OK. In a fiery speech, she told the judge overseeing her longstanding conservatorship, "It's my wish and my dream….