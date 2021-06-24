Look Back at a Complete Timeline of Britney Spears' Relationship With Boyfriend Sam Asghari
There's no question that Britney Spears has endured an extensive amount of pain throughout her life, but she continues to have a strong force of support in longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. On Wednesday, June 23, their relationship was in the spotlight amid the court hearing about the 39-year-old pop star's ongoing conservatorship. During her public testimony, Britney explained that she wants to get married and have a baby but claimed her conservators won't allow her to remove her birth control. "I have an [Iud] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," she said. The "Piece of Me" vocalist then added, "I deserve to have...www.imdb.com