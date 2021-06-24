Cancel
TV Series

Superhero Bits: 'The Boys' Season 3 Adding a Few New Heroes, Owen Wilson Probably Won't Say "Wow" on 'Loki' & More

By Ethan Anderton
imdb.com
 5 days ago

(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

www.imdb.com
Owen Wilson
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Alone with Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, the stars of “Loki”: their complicity in the series, the touch of comedy and the importance of streaming

There are several reasons to look forward to Loki, Marvel’s new streaming series. After the very interesting Wanda Vision and the most routine Falcon and the Winter SoldierFrom June 9 – and at the rate of one chapter per Wednesday – the story will unfold centered on the elusive-eyed villain, Thor’s brother. Another product that dialogues with viewers in a pandemic, although in the northern hemisphere they are more outgoing. Not only for the opportunity of its premiere, but also for a story and an aesthetic that refers to the Orwellian dystopias of futures dominated by bureaucracies who, as in this case, are in control of time. Universes in which people must swallow the anxiety to access the knowledge that is forbidden to them. This is how the British actor Tom Hiddleston will analyze it in this interview, who plays the protagonist with notorious pleasure.
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI: Tom Hiddleston And Owen Wilson Have Very Different Takes On Episode 2's Cliffhanger Ending - SPOILERS

Loki ended with the debut of a character who, on the surface at least, appears to be Lady Loki. While this Variant (played by actress Sophia Di Martino) toyed with our God of Mischief, he later decided to follow her through that Time Door. The question is, did he betray Mobius and the Time Variance Authority or does The Avengers baddie having something else planned?
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Loki: Owen Wilson Shares First Reaction to His Character of Agent Mobius in Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Series

Hollywood actor Owen Wilson has opened up on his first reaction to his role of Agent Mobius in the web series Loki. “When the director Kate Herron and I first had a conversation, which was before I’d read the script, she was describing the character and describing the relationship between Loki and Mobius, and describing Mobius and his mission, and the way Loki ties into that,” Wilson said, recalling the moment his curiosity was piqued about the character. Tom Hiddleston Speaks Up on Loki’s Evolution, Says the God of Mischief Needs To Break His Cycle of Betrayal.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

New Loki Theory Says The Time-Keepers Don’t Even Exist

Anything associated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is inevitably going to lead to a thousand lines of inquiry from fans desperate to uncover as many references and Easter Eggs as possible, and looking at the first two episodes of Loki, the God of Mischief’s solo series is poised to generate just as much speculation as WandaVision, which is no easy feat.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Stars Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston Address That Major Betrayal

The second episode of Marvel Studios' Loki debuted on Disney+ today, and it proceeded to bring an explosion of new canon into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The live-action series already saw the status quo of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and the Time Variance Authority shift dramatically, culminating in a moment that many are regarding as a betrayal. While there's really no telling exactly where the series is headed next, two of its stars are speaking out on that major moment. Spoilers for the second episode of Loki, "The Variant", below! Only look if you want to know!
TV SeriesPosted by
Forbes

That New Loki On ‘Loki’ Is Probably Not Loki At All

Yesterday, on episode 2 of Loki, we finally laid eyes on the Loki variant the TVA has been chasing. And it wasn’t what we expected to find. This Loki? She’s a woman, played by actress Sophia Di Martino, and she was immediately dubbed “Lady Loki” by fans, referencing a comic storyline where Loki was in fact, a woman.
EntertainmentA.V. Club

Owen Wilson isn't quite as into jet skis as his Loki character, Mobius

U.S. maritime law is a weird thing. You need classes, a test, and a license to drive a car, but in a lot of states, any old 12 year old can operate a jet ski without any license, training, or, really, supervision. Considering jet skis are 750 pound death rockets that are most likely capable of decapitating anyone who’s floating in the water, that’s not the best idea, but, hey, they sure are fun to ride.
Moviesprimetimer.com

Owen Wilson's sadness is crucial to Loki's Mobius

"There’s something odd going on, and it’s all over Wilson’s face, in the wateriness of his gaze, the slight furrow of his brow, and the tension around his lips," says Isaac Butler. "The tenderness with which he treated the boy has given way to an unexpected regret. It is in this moment that we get a sense of what 'resetting a timeline' might actually entail. It might just mean that this little boy and everything else in his universe will cease to exist. It might mean Mobius’ job requires regularly committing murder on an unfathomable scale, and that it has finally begun to weigh on him. Mobius’ sadness is a tell that there are more interesting layers to his character than the Loki superfan who guides the audience and protagonist through what amounts to an MCU clip show during the rest of the episode. But this discovery of unexpected depths to Mobius should not come as a surprise: Wilson’s careful deployment of his inherent sadness has always been a sign that he’s a far more interesting, intelligent, and idiosyncratic actor than he is usually credited for being. Some of our underestimation of him is his own fault—he’s only made a small handful of good films and is too often happy to glide by on his natural, laid-back charisma. But there is a thing he can do better than almost any other actor alive: embody an eccentric, wide-eyed innocence, and then find underneath it a knowing darkness."